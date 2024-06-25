Pakistan's Unified Strategy Against Terrorism: Operation Azm-i-Istehkam

Amidst controversy over a new counter-terrorism initiative, the Pakistan government assured on Tuesday that 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam' will avoid large-scale military action and mass displacement, emphasizing intelligence-based operations instead.

The operation was announced to address increasing terrorism threats and lukewarm support from Afghan Taliban against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) rebels. It follows a Central Apex Committee meeting of the National Action Plan, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Opposition parties including Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl demanded parliamentary approval before any offensive. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, where they hold significant sway, has been heavily impacted by militancy. Sharif clarified that the campaign will intensify existing intelligence-based operations rather than initiate new large-scale military action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)