Pakistan's Unified Strategy Against Terrorism: Operation Azm-i-Istehkam

Operation Azm-i-Istehkam aims to counter rising terrorism without a large-scale military campaign, focusing instead on intensifying intelligence-based operations. Prime Minister Sharif clarified that it won't cause mass displacement, addressing opposition concerns. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif emphasized national unity to counter this security threat impacting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:38 IST
Amidst controversy over a new counter-terrorism initiative, the Pakistan government assured on Tuesday that 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam' will avoid large-scale military action and mass displacement, emphasizing intelligence-based operations instead.

The operation was announced to address increasing terrorism threats and lukewarm support from Afghan Taliban against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) rebels. It follows a Central Apex Committee meeting of the National Action Plan, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Opposition parties including Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl demanded parliamentary approval before any offensive. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, where they hold significant sway, has been heavily impacted by militancy. Sharif clarified that the campaign will intensify existing intelligence-based operations rather than initiate new large-scale military action.

