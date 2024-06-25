U.S. Tightens Grip: New Iran-Related Sanctions Target Key Entities
On Tuesday, the United States implemented new Iran-related sanctions, specifically targeting individuals and entities associated with Iran's ministry of defense and armed forces. The announcement was posted on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
