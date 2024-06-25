Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Suspends Top Cop Over Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy

The Maharashtra Government suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid for approving a massive hoarding on Railway land, whose collapse in May led to 17 deaths. Official investigations found administrative lapses and irregularities in the process, leading to Khalid’s suspension and further disciplinary proceedings.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:12 IST
Maharashtra Government Suspends Top Cop Over Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy
The Maharashtra Government took a decisive step on Tuesday by suspending IPS officer Quaiser Khalid. The move follows the collapse of a giant hoarding on Railway land in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area last month, a tragedy that resulted in 17 fatalities.

Investigations revealed that Khalid sanctioned the hoarding without the approval of the DGP's office, citing major administrative lapses and irregularities. Consequently, the government has launched disciplinary proceedings against him.

Furthermore, the case has expanded to include substantial allegations of bribery and corruption involving Khalid and several business entities, intensifying the scrutiny around this incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

