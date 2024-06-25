Maharashtra Government Suspends Top Cop Over Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy

The Maharashtra Government took a decisive step on Tuesday by suspending IPS officer Quaiser Khalid. The move follows the collapse of a giant hoarding on Railway land in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area last month, a tragedy that resulted in 17 fatalities.

Investigations revealed that Khalid sanctioned the hoarding without the approval of the DGP's office, citing major administrative lapses and irregularities. Consequently, the government has launched disciplinary proceedings against him.

Furthermore, the case has expanded to include substantial allegations of bribery and corruption involving Khalid and several business entities, intensifying the scrutiny around this incident.

