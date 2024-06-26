90 POWs Exchanged Between Russia and Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine have swapped 90 prisoners of war, facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. The release was reported by the Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram. The returned Russian prisoners will undergo medical checks upon their arrival in Moscow.
Russia and Ukraine have each returned 90 prisoners of war in a swap, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said the Russian prisoners were able to return home with the help of the United Arab Emirates acting as an intermediary.
The freed Russian prisoners were being flown to Moscow, where they would undergo medical checks, the ministry said.
