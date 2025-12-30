Left Menu

United Arab Emirates says it will withdraw its remaining forces in Yemen, reports AP.

30-12-2025
United Arab Emirates says it will withdraw its remaining forces in Yemen, reports AP.

United Arab Emirates says it will withdraw its remaining forces in Yemen, reports AP.

