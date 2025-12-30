United Arab Emirates says it will withdraw its remaining forces in Yemen, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:07 IST
United Arab Emirates says it will withdraw its remaining forces in Yemen, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UAE
- Yemen
- withdrawal
- forces
- military
- conflict
- AP
- Middle East
- strategy
- stability
ALSO READ
Meta's AI Power Move: Acquires Singapore's Manus for Over $2 Billion
Police Bust Major Ecstasy Smuggling Operation in Pratapgarh
Germany Raises Concerns Over China's Military Presence Near Taiwan
Dramatic Escapade: History-Sheeter's Escape and Capture in Gujarat
Sweden's Crime Reduction: A New Approach to Policing