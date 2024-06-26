Left Menu

North Las Vegas Shooting: Five Dead, 13-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured

Authorities have arrested Erick Adams, suspected of shootings that resulted in five deaths and critically injured a 13-year-old girl in North Las Vegas. Police described it as an isolated incident, assuring no active threat to the public. The victims range from their 20s to late 50s.

PTI | Northlasvegas | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:11 IST
In a tragic event Monday night, authorities arrested a man identified as 57-year-old Erick Adams in connection to shootings at apartments outside of Las Vegas. The violent spree left five individuals dead and a 13-year-old girl in critical condition.

The North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed that the shootings occurred in separate apartments but stressed that it was an 'isolated incident,' indicating no ongoing threat to the community.

While the victims' identities have not been disclosed, police described them as individuals aged between their early 20s and late 50s. The investigation continues as the community seeks answers and solace.

