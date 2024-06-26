North Las Vegas Shooting: Five Dead, 13-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured

In a tragic event Monday night, authorities arrested a man identified as 57-year-old Erick Adams in connection to shootings at apartments outside of Las Vegas. The violent spree left five individuals dead and a 13-year-old girl in critical condition.

The North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed that the shootings occurred in separate apartments but stressed that it was an 'isolated incident,' indicating no ongoing threat to the community.

While the victims' identities have not been disclosed, police described them as individuals aged between their early 20s and late 50s. The investigation continues as the community seeks answers and solace.

