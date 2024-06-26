Kenya in Turmoil: President Vows Action After Violent Parliament Storming
Kenya's President William Ruto condemned the storming of the parliament, labeling it a national security threat. Protests against a new finance bill led to violence, including the burning of the parliament building and multiple deaths. The president vowed such incidents would not recur and deployed military support.
In an unprecedented move, Kenya's President William Ruto has condemned the violent storming of the parliament, branding it a significant national security threat. Addressing the nation, Ruto vowed that such chaos would never be tolerated again under his watch.
The tumultuous events began when thousands of protesters, angered by the new finance bill, forced their way into the parliament, leading to fires and clashes. This marked the fiercest challenge to the government in decades.
As the situation escalated, with protesters clashing with police across multiple cities and several fatalities reported, Ruto confirmed the deployment of the military to support the police in stabilizing what he termed a 'security emergency'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
