Florida Tragedy: Man Kills Family Before Fatal Shootout

A Florida man, Javontee Brice, fatally shot his mother and two other women in separate locations before dying in a gunfight with deputies. Authorities believe he was en route to confront an ex-girlfriend. The motives behind the killings remain unclear, and the victims' identities have not been released.

PTI | Bradenton | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A Florida man went on a killing spree, fatally shooting his mother and two other women before being shot dead in a confrontation with deputies, according to Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells.

The suspect, identified as Javontee Brice, 28, allegedly killed the women on Monday night in Manatee County and was intercepted by deputies in Hamilton County while on his way to confront an ex-girlfriend in Georgia.

Brice was shot dead by deputies after he exited his vehicle brandishing a handgun. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct a standard investigation into the actions of the deputies involved in the shootout, all of whom were unharmed. The motives for Brice's actions remain unknown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

