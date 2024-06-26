Tragic Night in North Las Vegas: Suspect Ends Life After Killing Spree
Eric Adams, 47, was identified by North Las Vegas police as the suspect in the fatal shooting of five people on Monday night. Confronted by police on Tuesday, Adams took his own life while armed with a gun. Another victim, a 13-year-old girl, is in critical condition. The motive remains unknown.
Police in North Las Vegas said on Tuesday that a man suspected of shooting and killing five people the night before killed himself with his gun when confronted by police.
In a statement, police identified the suspect as Eric Adams, 47, and said that officers acting on tips found him on Tuesday morning at a local business. Adams, who was armed with a gun, then fled into the backyard of a nearby residence.
"Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm, however Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide," the police statement read. Adams is suspected of shooting and killing four women and one man late on Monday in two North Las Vegas apartments within the same complex. A 13-year-old girl was also shot there and is in critical condition.
Police did not provide details on any possible motive for the shooting, which they called an "isolated incident."
