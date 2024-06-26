Left Menu

Security Forces on High Alert in Pathankot After Villager Spots Suspicious Men

Security forces in Pathankot, Punjab, are on high alert after a villager reported seeing two suspicious armed men. A massive search operation involving the Punjab Police, Army, and BSF has been launched, particularly in the Bamial area. Checks are underway at bus and railway stations in Pathankot and Gurdaspur.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:51 IST
Security Forces on High Alert in Pathankot After Villager Spots Suspicious Men
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces were put on high alert after a villager claimed to have spotted two suspicious armed men in Punjab's Pathankot, officials said on Wednesday.

The Punjab Police, along with the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), launched a massive search operation in Pathankot, a senior Punjab Police officer said.

The search operation was being carried out in the Bamial area, the officer said.

'We are on alert,' Deputy Inspector General (Border Range, Amritsar), Rakesh Kaushal, told PTI.

'A joint operation of the Punjab Police, BSF and Army is being carried out in the Bamial area,' DIG Kaushal added.

According to sources, a villager in Pathankot's Kot Bhattian on Tuesday night informed the police about seeing two armed suspects.

Checks are also being conducted at bus stands and railway stations in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts, the officer said.

Dinanagar in Gurdaspur witnessed a terror attack in 2015, while the Pathankot air base was attacked by terrorists in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024