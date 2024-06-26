Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges Om Birla for Fair Representation in Lok Sabha

Congratulations were extended to Om Birla on his reelection as Speaker of the Lok Sabha by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi called for fairness and cooperation in allowing the Opposition to voice the people's concerns in the House. He emphasized the importance of democratic representation and trust.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi Urges Om Birla for Fair Representation in Lok Sabha
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congratulating Om Birla on being reelected as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of giving the Opposition a platform to voice the concerns of the people. During Wednesday's session, Gandhi stressed the need for trust and cooperation in the House's operations.

The Congress leader extended his congratulations to Birla on behalf of the entire INDIA alliance, noting that both the government and the Opposition represent the voice of the Indian populace. 'The Opposition would like to assist you in your work, and I am confident you will allow us to speak in the House,' Gandhi stated.

Gandhi also highlighted the increased representation of Opposition voices this term, stressing its importance in upholding democratic principles. 'The idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of the Opposition is non-democratic. This election has shown that the people of India expect the Opposition to defend the Constitution of this country,' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024