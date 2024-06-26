Rahul Gandhi Urges Om Birla for Fair Representation in Lok Sabha
Congratulations were extended to Om Birla on his reelection as Speaker of the Lok Sabha by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi called for fairness and cooperation in allowing the Opposition to voice the people's concerns in the House. He emphasized the importance of democratic representation and trust.
Congratulating Om Birla on being reelected as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of giving the Opposition a platform to voice the concerns of the people. During Wednesday's session, Gandhi stressed the need for trust and cooperation in the House's operations.
The Congress leader extended his congratulations to Birla on behalf of the entire INDIA alliance, noting that both the government and the Opposition represent the voice of the Indian populace. 'The Opposition would like to assist you in your work, and I am confident you will allow us to speak in the House,' Gandhi stated.
Gandhi also highlighted the increased representation of Opposition voices this term, stressing its importance in upholding democratic principles. 'The idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of the Opposition is non-democratic. This election has shown that the people of India expect the Opposition to defend the Constitution of this country,' he added.
