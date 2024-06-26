Rahul Gandhi Urges Om Birla for Fair Representation in Lok Sabha

Congratulating Om Birla on being reelected as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of giving the Opposition a platform to voice the concerns of the people. During Wednesday's session, Gandhi stressed the need for trust and cooperation in the House's operations.

The Congress leader extended his congratulations to Birla on behalf of the entire INDIA alliance, noting that both the government and the Opposition represent the voice of the Indian populace. 'The Opposition would like to assist you in your work, and I am confident you will allow us to speak in the House,' Gandhi stated.

Gandhi also highlighted the increased representation of Opposition voices this term, stressing its importance in upholding democratic principles. 'The idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of the Opposition is non-democratic. This election has shown that the people of India expect the Opposition to defend the Constitution of this country,' he added.

