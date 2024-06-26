Left Menu

Historic Nagaland Civic Polls Witness 20% Turnout in Initial Hours

Nagaland held its civic body polls for the first time in 20 years, with a 20% turnout in the first two hours. Voting includes a 33% women reservation, facing past resistance from tribal bodies. The elections span 10 districts with 523 candidates, but Eastern Nagaland refrains from participation.

  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, approximately 20% of Nagaland's 2.23 lakh electorate cast their votes within the first two hours of the civic body polls on Wednesday. This historic election marks the first urban local body polls in Nagaland in two decades, featuring prominently 33% women reservation.

Voting commenced at 7:30 am amid tight security and is scheduled to continue until 4 pm. An official from the Nagaland State Election Commission highlighted this unprecedented move, emphasizing the significance of the election that covers three municipalities and 22 town councils.

The refusal of Eastern Nagaland's six districts to participate, due to ongoing demands for a 'Frontier Nagaland Territory,' underscored the complex socio-political landscape. Nonetheless, over 2.23 lakh eligible voters, including 1.13 lakh women, continue to exercise their democratic rights, with vote counting set for June 29.

