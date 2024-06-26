Historic Nagaland Civic Polls Witness 20% Turnout in Initial Hours

In a landmark event, approximately 20% of Nagaland's 2.23 lakh electorate cast their votes within the first two hours of the civic body polls on Wednesday. This historic election marks the first urban local body polls in Nagaland in two decades, featuring prominently 33% women reservation.

Voting commenced at 7:30 am amid tight security and is scheduled to continue until 4 pm. An official from the Nagaland State Election Commission highlighted this unprecedented move, emphasizing the significance of the election that covers three municipalities and 22 town councils.

The refusal of Eastern Nagaland's six districts to participate, due to ongoing demands for a 'Frontier Nagaland Territory,' underscored the complex socio-political landscape. Nonetheless, over 2.23 lakh eligible voters, including 1.13 lakh women, continue to exercise their democratic rights, with vote counting set for June 29.

