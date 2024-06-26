Historic Nagaland Civic Polls Witness 20% Turnout in Initial Hours
Nagaland held its civic body polls for the first time in 20 years, with a 20% turnout in the first two hours. Voting includes a 33% women reservation, facing past resistance from tribal bodies. The elections span 10 districts with 523 candidates, but Eastern Nagaland refrains from participation.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark event, approximately 20% of Nagaland's 2.23 lakh electorate cast their votes within the first two hours of the civic body polls on Wednesday. This historic election marks the first urban local body polls in Nagaland in two decades, featuring prominently 33% women reservation.
Voting commenced at 7:30 am amid tight security and is scheduled to continue until 4 pm. An official from the Nagaland State Election Commission highlighted this unprecedented move, emphasizing the significance of the election that covers three municipalities and 22 town councils.
The refusal of Eastern Nagaland's six districts to participate, due to ongoing demands for a 'Frontier Nagaland Territory,' underscored the complex socio-political landscape. Nonetheless, over 2.23 lakh eligible voters, including 1.13 lakh women, continue to exercise their democratic rights, with vote counting set for June 29.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Responsibility of EC...Constitutional methods of country should not be affected": Priyanka Chaturvedi on EVMs
"Believe in Election Commission, more than Elon Musk": BJP's Shazia Ilmi after Rahul Gandhi calls EVMs "black box"
"Want ballot papers for voting so that people's trust in government stays intact," says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
If Rahul Gandhi is not getting any success after INDIA bloc formation is it fault of EVMs? JDU leader Neeraj Kumar
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Advocates for Paper Ballots Over EVMs in India