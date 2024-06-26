Journalist Espionage: The Evan Gershkovich Trial Unveiled
The Russian prosecutor in the trial of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has alleged that Gershkovich collected secrets about a Russian defence enterprise for the U.S. CIA. The case involves information related to the production and repair of military equipment in the Sverdlovsk region. The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13.
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian prosecutor in the trial of Evan Gershkovich said on Wednesday that there was proof that the Wall Street Journal reporter collected secrets about a Russian defence enterprise for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. "The investigation has established and documented that the American journalist of The Wall Street Journal, Gershkovich, on the instructions of the CIA, ... collected secret information about the activities of a defence enterprise about the production and repair of military equipment in the Sverdlovsk region," Prosecutor Mikael Ozdoyev told reporters.
The next hearing will be held on Aug. 13, the court said. (Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Mulls Further Sanctions on Chinese Firms Aiding Russian Defense
Historic Tensions: U.S. and Russian Defense Chiefs Engage in Rare Dialogue Amid Rising Hostilities
U.S. and Russian Defense Chiefs Hold First Call in Over a Year Amid Tensions
ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Russian Defense Minister and General
U.S. and Russian Defense Heads Emphasize Open Communication