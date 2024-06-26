Echoes of Injustice: The Evan Gershkovich Espionage Case
The U.S. embassy in Russia has stated that no evidence has been provided by Moscow to support the espionage charges against Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. The embassy suggests that the Kremlin is using U.S. citizens to achieve political objectives. Despite his arrest, Russian authorities have failed to justify the charges and detention.
The United States embassy in Russia said on Wednesday that Moscow had failed to provide any evidence to support espionage charges against Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and that the case was about the Kremlin using U.S. citizens to achieve its political objectives.
In a statement on the first day of Gershkovich's closed trial on spying charges, the embassy said that since his arrest, "Russian authorities have failed to provide any evidence supporting the charges against him, failed to justify his continued detention, and failed to explain why Evan's work as a journalist constitutes a crime." (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
