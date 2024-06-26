RSNF Trainees Join Indian Navy's First Training Squadron at Kochi

On 24 June 2024, 76 trainees from the King Fahad Naval Academy of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) joined the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy at Southern Naval Command, Kochi. This marks the second batch of RSNF trainees to undergo training with 1TS, following the first batch's training in May-June 2023.

The trainees received a warm welcome from Senior Officer 1TS, Captain Anshul Kishore, who outlined the four-week training program during his inaugural address. The curriculum includes basic seamanship activities and simulator-based training during the harbour phase, while the sea phase focuses on practical exposure to the nuances of life at sea. Additionally, the trainees will be familiarised with sail training onboard the sail training ship of 1TS.

The afloat attachment of RSNF trainees is conducted alongside Indian Naval trainees of the 107th Integrated Officers Training Course (IOTC), fostering camaraderie and mutual understanding between the trainees of both maritime nations.

It is noteworthy that Admiral Fahad Abdullah S Al-Ghofaily, Chief of Staff, RSNF, visited Southern Naval Command in January 2024 during his official visit to India. The bilateral training cooperation between the two navies is a testament to the longstanding friendship and shared commitment between India and Saudi Arabia.