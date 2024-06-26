Left Menu

RSNF Trainees Join Indian Navy's First Training Squadron at Kochi

The trainees received a warm welcome from Senior Officer 1TS, Captain Anshul Kishore, who outlined the four-week training program during his inaugural address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:24 IST
RSNF Trainees Join Indian Navy's First Training Squadron at Kochi
It is noteworthy that Admiral Fahad Abdullah S Al-Ghofaily, Chief of Staff, RSNF, visited Southern Naval Command in January 2024 during his official visit to India. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

On 24 June 2024, 76 trainees from the King Fahad Naval Academy of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) joined the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy at Southern Naval Command, Kochi. This marks the second batch of RSNF trainees to undergo training with 1TS, following the first batch's training in May-June 2023.

The trainees received a warm welcome from Senior Officer 1TS, Captain Anshul Kishore, who outlined the four-week training program during his inaugural address. The curriculum includes basic seamanship activities and simulator-based training during the harbour phase, while the sea phase focuses on practical exposure to the nuances of life at sea. Additionally, the trainees will be familiarised with sail training onboard the sail training ship of 1TS.

The afloat attachment of RSNF trainees is conducted alongside Indian Naval trainees of the 107th Integrated Officers Training Course (IOTC), fostering camaraderie and mutual understanding between the trainees of both maritime nations.

It is noteworthy that Admiral Fahad Abdullah S Al-Ghofaily, Chief of Staff, RSNF, visited Southern Naval Command in January 2024 during his official visit to India. The bilateral training cooperation between the two navies is a testament to the longstanding friendship and shared commitment between India and Saudi Arabia.  

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024