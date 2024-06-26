VP Dhankhar Highlights CEL's Achievements and Promotes Innovation at 50 Year Celebration

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar today remarked that the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 plunged the world’s largest democracy into darkness. Reflecting on those days, Dhankhar asserted that such times will never return as India's constitutional democracy is robust and constitutionally guaranteed at village, state, and union levels.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Central Electronics Limited (CEL), Dhankhar lauded the role of the country’s scientists and technologists, referring to them as architects of a new India. He applauded CEL's transformation from a loss-making public sector unit on the verge of disinvestment to earning the ‘Miniratna’ status. The Vice-President noted that CEL serves as a role model for other organizations to energize and motivate themselves to achieve similar growth.

“This story is not just about technological advancements; it is about transforming lives, empowering communities, and securing our nation's strategic interests with innovation, resilience, and excellence,” Dhankhar added.

Highlighting CEL's remarkable strides in solar energy, Dhankhar emphasized that renewable energy is not just an alternative but the future. “By focusing on sustainable energy solutions, CEL is contributing to a greener, cleaner India. CEL’s innovations have brought sustainable energy solutions closer to the common man,” he stated. He further called for promoting research to develop battery technologies and charging infrastructure to advance green mobility in the country.

Addressing the changing security landscape marked by electronic warfare techniques, artificial intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance, Dhankhar highlighted CEL's strategic importance in safeguarding national interests. “At the heart of all these [disruptive technologies] is electronics. Electronics forms the core, the base of any future technological development and expansion,” he stressed.

Lauding recent steps taken in the country to support the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, Dhankhar said that building indigenous capacity for electronics design and manufacturing is crucial to achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance).

Earlier, Vice-President Dhankhar also unveiled the Golden Jubilee Logo of Central Electronics Limited and inaugurated the multipurpose hall 'Swarn Mandapam'.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR & Director General, CSIR, Shri Chetan Prakash Jain, CMD of CEL, members of the CEL family, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.