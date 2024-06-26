Left Menu

UN Security Council Condemns Attack on Religious Sites in Dagestan

The United Nations Security Council issued a strong condemnation of a terrorist attack that targeted churches and synagogues in Dagestan, Russia. The Council described the attack, which occurred in a predominantly Muslim region, as 'heinous and cowardly.'

The United Nations Security Council condemned the deadly attack that targeted churches and synagogues on Sunday in the predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan in Russia, according to a statement on Wednesday.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist," the statement said.

