Left Menu

Ohio Suspect Recaptured After Clerical Jail Release Error

Amarion Sanders, mistakenly released from jail due to a clerical error, was captured by US Marshals in Cleveland. Originally held on a $1 million bail for an aggravated murder charge, Sanders' trial was set for August 19. Authorities mistakenly released him after confusion with another case.

PTI | Cleveland | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:05 IST
Ohio Suspect Recaptured After Clerical Jail Release Error
  • Country:
  • United States

A suspect in an Ohio killing who was mistakenly released from jail because of a clerical error was captured Wednesday, authorities said. US marshals arrested Amarion Sanders, 22, of Cleveland, during a morning traffic stop in the city.

Sanders was mistakenly released Monday from the Cuyahoga County Corrections Centre in Cleveland, where he was being held on USD 1 million bail. The jail let him go after charges were dismissed against a man in an unrelated case, and that defendant's court case number was somehow entered incorrectly.

Sanders' trial was due to start August 19. He's charged with aggravated murder in connection with a September 2023 shooting in Cleveland and has maintained his innocence. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

County, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including the US Marshals Service, were involved in the search for Sanders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024