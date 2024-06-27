Tense Standoff in Bolivia: U.S. Calls for Calm Amid Military Movements
The United States is urging calm and restraint as it closely monitors events in Bolivia, where the capital's central square was taken over by the armed forces, igniting fears of a potential military coup. The White House National Security Council issued the call for peaceful restraint on Wednesday.
The United States is closely monitoring the situation in Bolivia and urges calm and restraint, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Bolivian armed forces took over the capital's central square earlier on Wednesday, and an armored vehicle rammed through the entrance to the presidential palace followed by soldiers rushing in, igniting fears of a military coup. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
