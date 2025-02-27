Strategic Changes in Ukrainian Armed Forces Leadership

In a notable shift within Ukraine's military hierarchy, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has removed Andriy Hnatov from his role as the commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The decision, made through a presidential decree, reassigns Hnatov to the position of Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

Hnatov's transition follows his initial appointment last June, when he succeeded Lieutenant-General Yuri Sodol amid concerns over Sodol's effectiveness in the ongoing conflict with Russia. This strategic move aligns with the administration's commitment to bolstering military command as the war progresses.

Having previously served as deputy commander in the southern operations, Hnatov was instrumental in reclaiming significant portions of the Kherson region from Russian control, marking him as a crucial figure in Ukraine's military advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)