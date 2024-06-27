Left Menu

Lebanese Civilians Injured in Israeli Airstrike Causing Widespread Damage

At least five Lebanese civilians were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Nabatieh's Al-Mashaa neighborhood. The raid not only caused injuries but also resulted in damage to dozens of homes and cars, as reported by the Lebanese news agency.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-06-2024 04:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 04:12 IST
At least five Lebanese civilians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that destroyed a residential building in Al-Mashaa neighborhood of Nabatieh, the Lebanese news agency said on Wednesday.

The agency said the Israeli raid caused damage to dozens of homes and cars. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

