Lebanese Civilians Injured in Israeli Airstrike Causing Widespread Damage
At least five Lebanese civilians were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Nabatieh's Al-Mashaa neighborhood. The raid not only caused injuries but also resulted in damage to dozens of homes and cars, as reported by the Lebanese news agency.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-06-2024 04:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 04:12 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
At least five Lebanese civilians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that destroyed a residential building in Al-Mashaa neighborhood of Nabatieh, the Lebanese news agency said on Wednesday.
The agency said the Israeli raid caused damage to dozens of homes and cars. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba)
