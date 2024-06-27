Russian Navy Cruiser Varyag Conducts Mediterranean Drills
The Russian navy missile cruiser Varyag has carried out drills in the Mediterranean Sea. The exercises, reported by TASS, involved repelling a mass sea drone attack and simulated engagements with an enemy vessel and a submarine.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2024 07:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 07:44 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian navy missile cruiser Varyag has carried out drills in the Mediterranean Sea, the state-owned TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing the navy command.
The drills focused on repelling a mass sea drone attack, the navy command said, and also involved simulated engagements with an enemy vessel and a submarine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement