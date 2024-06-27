Left Menu

Amartya Sen on India's Identity: Not a Hindu Rashtra

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen argues that India's recent election results negate the notion of being a 'Hindu Rashtra.' He criticizes the ongoing practice of detaining individuals without trial, increased economic disparity, and political stagnation under the BJP government, stressing the need for secularism.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has emphasized that the recent Lok Sabha poll results indicate that India is not a 'Hindu Rashtra.'

Speaking at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, Sen criticized the continued detention of people without trial, a practice ongoing since the British rule and more prevalent under the BJP government compared to the Congress regime.

Arriving in Kolkata from the US, the 90-year-old economist pointed out that despite electoral changes, issues like economic disparity and unjust detentions persist, urging a stop to these practices.

Sen underscored the importance of political open-mindedness in a secular country like India and argued against the idea of transforming India into a Hindu Rashtra.

He observed that the new Union cabinet mirrors its predecessor, with key ministers retaining their portfolios despite a minimal reshuffle.

Recalling his childhood under British rule, Sen noted that wrongful detentions have long been an issue, partly due to Congress's inaction but intensified under the present government.

Commenting on the BJP's loss of the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat despite the Ram Temple construction, Sen argued that such acts attempt to overshadow India's true identity, which should change.

Lastly, Sen highlighted increasing unemployment and neglect in primary education and healthcare sectors in India.

