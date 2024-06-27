UN Experts Warn of Famine as Conflict in Sudan Blocks Humanitarian Aid

Today, UN experts issued a dire warning regarding the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, where over 25 million civilians are facing starvation amidst ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The experts emphasized that humanitarian aid is being obstructed, exacerbating food shortages and disrupting the harvest season, leading to a looming famine in the months ahead.

According to the experts, both the SAF and RSF are using food as a weapon to control and starve civilians in conflict-affected areas. The crisis, which began with fierce fighting in Khartoum in April 2023 and has since spread across the country, has displaced more than 9 million people within Sudan and across borders, disproportionately affecting women and children. In El-Fasher, ongoing sieges have trapped hundreds of thousands of civilians without access to essential food and water, intensifying their suffering.

"The scale of hunger and displacement witnessed in Sudan today is unprecedented and unparalleled in its severity," the experts stated. They condemned the deliberate obstruction, looting, and exploitation of humanitarian assistance by military forces, which has severely hindered relief efforts and exacerbated the humanitarian crisis.

Local communities have stepped up with emergency response initiatives and mutual aid groups, providing critical support to thousands of families. However, these efforts are under threat due to escalating violence and targeted attacks on humanitarian workers and local volunteers. Activists and volunteers have been arrested, threatened, and prosecuted, further impeding humanitarian operations.

"The deliberate targeting of humanitarian personnel and local responders undermines aid operations, placing millions at greater risk of starvation," the experts warned. They called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and inclusive political negotiations to resolve the conflict. They also urged the international community to increase funding with flexible terms to support local humanitarian efforts and pressure conflicting parties to allow unrestricted access for aid delivery.

Despite international pledges, funding for Sudan's humanitarian response remains insufficient. The experts called on the UN and international donors to recognize the effectiveness of local humanitarian initiatives and provide more robust support to community-led efforts. They emphasized that local initiatives, such as emergency response rooms providing millions of meals daily, are currently leading the food distribution efforts despite immense challenges.

In conclusion, the experts stressed the urgent need for heightened international visibility and accelerated humanitarian action in Sudan. They called on the UN, international donors, and governments to intensify efforts to alleviate the suffering of millions facing famine, emphasizing that sustained support for local humanitarian efforts is crucial in addressing the crisis effectively.