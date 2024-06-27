NCGG Launches 5th Capacity Building Program for Cambodian Civil Servants in Mussoorie

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie has commenced its 5th Capacity Building Program on Public Policy and Governance for Cambodian Civil Servants. This two-week program, held from June 24 to July 5, 2024, is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Forty civil servants from the Kingdom of Cambodia, including Joint Secretaries, Directors, Deputy Secretaries, and Under Secretaries from the Ministry of Civil Services and Ministry of Senate, are participating in the program. The initiative offers a platform for policy dialogue and the exchange of best practices, enabling participants to gain valuable insights into institutional transformation and citizen engagement.

The inaugural session was chaired by Shri V. Srinivas, Director General (DG) of NCGG and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India. Shri Srinivas emphasized the role of technology in enhancing transparency and accountability while bringing citizens closer to the government. He highlighted India's policy maxim of "Minimum Government and Maximum Governance," which aims to create digitally empowered citizens and institutions. He cited the example of CPGRAMS, India's AI-driven public grievance redressal portal, as a model of successful implementation.

Mr. Mam Phoeuk, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Civil Services and head of the Cambodian delegation, expressed gratitude to the Indian Government for this opportunity. He noted that the training program would not only enhance capacity building but also foster bilateral dialogue and strengthen ties between India and Cambodia.

Dr. B.S. Bisht, Associate Professor at NCGG and Course Coordinator, provided detailed information about the NCGG's objectives, activities, achievements, and future plans. The first week of training covers a variety of topics, including Public Policy and Management, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the Indian Constitutional Scheme, India-Cambodia Relations, Public-Private Partnerships in Infrastructure, Aadhaar as a tool for good governance, Health Governance, and best practices from various development schemes.

Other key areas of focus include approaches to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2023, policies and developments in industry and infrastructure (Viksit Bharat), Financial Inclusion, the Changing Paradigm of Governance, Leadership and Communication, Urban Governance and Sustainable Cities, Civil Services in India, Doorstep Delivery of Services, E-Governance and Digital Public Service Delivery, Gender Development, and Ethics in Administration.

The second phase of the program includes field visits to the Smart City project and ITDA in Dehradun, District Administration in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, the Union Public Service Commission, and the Indian Parliament. Participants will also explore India's history and culture with visits to the PM Sangrahalaya, Buddha Temple, and the Taj Mahal.

NCGG has previously trained civil servants from 17 countries, including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Cambodia.

Dr. Himanshi Rastogi, Associate Professor at NCGG, delivered the vote of thanks. The program is supervised and coordinated by Dr. B.S. Bisht, with support from Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, co-course coordinator, Shri Brijesh Bisht, Training Assistant, Ms. Monisha Bahuguna, Young Professional, and the capacity-building team of NCGG.