Australian Man Avoids Death Penalty for Drug Trafficking in Bali
Prosecutors in Indonesia have demanded an eight-month medical rehabilitation for Australian national Troy Andrew Smith, who was charged with possessing methamphetamine in Bali. Initially charged with drug trafficking, which could have resulted in the death penalty, Smith's charge was reduced to drug use due to his status as a drug user.
PTI | Denpasar | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:17 IST
In a crucial turn of events, Indonesian prosecutors have recommended an eight-month medical rehabilitation for Australian Troy Andrew Smith, originally facing a death penalty for drug trafficking.
Smith was arrested in Bali with 3.15 grams of methamphetamine. Authorities downgraded his charge to drug use, acknowledging his voluntary remorse.
The sentence awaits a final verdict on July 4, with Smith's legal team pushing for a lesser term.
