Australian Man Avoids Death Penalty for Drug Trafficking in Bali

In a crucial turn of events, Indonesian prosecutors have recommended an eight-month medical rehabilitation for Australian Troy Andrew Smith, originally facing a death penalty for drug trafficking.

Smith was arrested in Bali with 3.15 grams of methamphetamine. Authorities downgraded his charge to drug use, acknowledging his voluntary remorse.

The sentence awaits a final verdict on July 4, with Smith's legal team pushing for a lesser term.

