20-Year-Old Man Granted Bail Amidst Rape Allegations: A Matter of Trial

A local court has granted bail to a 20-year-old man accused of rape, with the judge noting that the determination of whether he committed the crime remains a matter for trial.

Presiding over the bail application, Additional Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar observed that the man has been incarcerated since April 12 and argued being falsely implicated in the case. The judge also highlighted that the prosecutrix, in this instance, did not oppose the bail application.

Further elaborating in the order dated June 22, the court pointed out various inconsistencies, including the prosecutrix's reluctance to provide her mobile phone and lack of support from her friends for her account. Moreover, the medico-legal report showed no signs of physical assault, and the prosecutrix refused an internal examination. Consequently, the court admitted the accused to bail with a personal bond and surety of Rs 20,000.

Bail terms stipulate that the accused must avoid contact with the complainant, refrain from tampering with evidence, not influence witnesses, and provide accurate personal contact information while ensuring regular court appearances.

The Subzi Mandi police had previously registered a case against the man under sections 376, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)