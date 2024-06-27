Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Charged in High-Profile Molestation Case
The Crime Investigation Department has filed a charge sheet against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a molestation case. The case began in March when the mother of a 17-year-old girl accused him of molestation. Despite Yediyurappa denying the allegations, the probe continues.
- Country:
- India
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) probing molestation charges against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday filed a charge sheet in a special court handling POCSO cases. The Sadashivanagar police registered a case in March against the BJP leader, prompting Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan to transfer the investigation to the CID.
The complaint, filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, accused Yediyurappa of molestation during a meeting at his residence on February 2. Yediyurappa has denied the charges, stating, 'people would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against me.' The 54-year-old complainant died of lung cancer last month.
The CID questioned Yediyurappa for about three hours on June 17. The Karnataka High Court previously issued orders preventing the CID from arresting Yediyurappa during the investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Summoned by CID in POCSO Case
Bengaluru court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against former CM B S Yediyurappa in POCSO case.
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Faces POCSO Allegations: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued
Karnataka Home Minister Confirms Possible Arrest of B S Yediyurappa Over POCSO Charges
Karnataka: Bengaluru court issues non-bailable warrant against former Chief Minister Yediyurappa under POCSO