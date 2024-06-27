Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Charged in High-Profile Molestation Case

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) probing molestation charges against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday filed a charge sheet in a special court handling POCSO cases. The Sadashivanagar police registered a case in March against the BJP leader, prompting Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan to transfer the investigation to the CID.

The complaint, filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, accused Yediyurappa of molestation during a meeting at his residence on February 2. Yediyurappa has denied the charges, stating, 'people would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against me.' The 54-year-old complainant died of lung cancer last month.

The CID questioned Yediyurappa for about three hours on June 17. The Karnataka High Court previously issued orders preventing the CID from arresting Yediyurappa during the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)