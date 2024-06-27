France Urges Restraint Amid Lebanon Crisis
France expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in Lebanon, urging parties involved to exercise restraint. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned of severe military action against Hezbollah but emphasized Israel's preference for a diplomatic solution on the Israel-Lebanon border.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:38 IST
- Country:
- France
France is extremely concerned by the gravity of the situation in Lebanon, said the French foreign ministry on Thursday, adding that it called on parties to exercise restraint.
Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had earlier warned during a visit to Washington that Israel's military was capable of taking Lebanon "back to the Stone Age" in any war with Hezbollah militants, but insisted his government preferred a diplomatic solution on the Israel-Lebanon border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Lebanon
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Yoav Gallant
- diplomacy
- restraint
- foreign ministry
- conflict
- crisis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We have always maintained that dialogue and diplomacy is best option to resolve Ukraine conflict: FS Kwatra MPB KSS KSS
China's Premier Li Qiang Visits New Zealand: Diplomacy and Deals Await
India's Stance on Ukraine Peace Summit: A Call for Dialogue and Diplomacy
Reiterated that India believes in human-centric approach and believes that way to peace is through dialogue & diplomacy: PM Modi.
Chinese Premier's Dairy Diplomacy: Strengthening Trade Ties with New Zealand