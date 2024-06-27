Left Menu

France Urges Restraint Amid Lebanon Crisis

France expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in Lebanon, urging parties involved to exercise restraint. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned of severe military action against Hezbollah but emphasized Israel's preference for a diplomatic solution on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Updated: 27-06-2024 18:38 IST
France is extremely concerned by the gravity of the situation in Lebanon, said the French foreign ministry on Thursday, adding that it called on parties to exercise restraint.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had earlier warned during a visit to Washington that Israel's military was capable of taking Lebanon "back to the Stone Age" in any war with Hezbollah militants, but insisted his government preferred a diplomatic solution on the Israel-Lebanon border.

