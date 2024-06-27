ACB Registers FIR Against Ahmednagar Commissioner for Rs 8 Lakh Bribery Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jalna police in Maharashtra has taken action against the Ahmednagar municipal commissioner, registering an FIR for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8 lakh through his personal assistant.

On June 18, a 41-year-old local resident applied online for construction permission on his land. According to an official ACB release, Commissioner Pankaj Jawale initially asked for Rs 9.30 lakh through his PA, Shridhar Deshpande, and later agreed to settle for Rs 8 lakh.

The complainant approached the ACB on June 19, and a preliminary probe revealed that Jawale had encouraged Deshpande to solicit the bribe. Consequently, a First Information Report under the Prevention of Corruption Act was filed at Tofkhana police station in Ahmednagar city against both Jawale and his PA. Both accused are currently on leave and have not yet been arrested, according to local police.

