Delhi Government Challenges LG's Dissolution of DDCD

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the temporary dissolution of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD) and the removal of its non-official members. This move will be in place until a proper mechanism for the screening and selection of domain experts is established, officials from Raj Niwas reported on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi promptly announced its intention to contest the LG's decision in court, terming it illegal. The controversy centers on accusations that the DDCD was created by the incumbent government primarily to provide financial benefits and patronage to certain politically favored individuals.

According to the LG, the commission, which was designed to function as a policy think-tank similar to the Planning Commission or NITI Aayog, ended up housing partisan individuals and unelected friends. Allegations have also been raised concerning lucrative roles and salaries accorded to members without appropriate job descriptions or work allocations, raising concerns of nepotism and favoritism.

