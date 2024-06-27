Russia Condemns Failed Coup in Bolivia: Lavrov Phones Sosa

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had held a phone call with Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa in which he "decisively condemned" a failed coup in the South American country.

In a statement, the ministry expressed Moscow's "full and unwavering support" for the government of Bolivian President Luis Arce. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Mark Heinrich)

