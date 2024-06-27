Left Menu

Russia Condemns Failed Coup in Bolivia: Lavrov Phones Sosa

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone call with Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa to condemn a failed coup in Bolivia. Russia expressed full support for President Luis Arce's government. The conversation underlines Moscow's commitment to Bolivian sovereignty.

Updated: 27-06-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:47 IST
Russia Condemns Failed Coup in Bolivia: Lavrov Phones Sosa
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had held a phone call with Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa in which he "decisively condemned" a failed coup in the South American country.

In a statement, the ministry expressed Moscow's "full and unwavering support" for the government of Bolivian President Luis Arce. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Mark Heinrich)

