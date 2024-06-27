NCB Busts Major Interstate Drug Network, Seizes 31.50 Kgs of Mephedrone

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully dismantled an extensive interstate drug trafficking network, officials announced on Thursday. The operation, which took place in Mumbai, resulted in the seizure of 31.50 kgs of mephedrone, valued at Rs 60 crore, and Rs 69.13 lakh in cash.

According to NCB sources, the bust was based on specific intelligence about the operations of a drug syndicate led by peddler Musharaf J K and his associates from the Nagpada area of south Mumbai. On Wednesday, intelligence officers confirmed a bulk drug consignment delivery by Musharaf.

A team was dispatched to Nagpada, where they discreetly monitored the area. NCB's statement revealed that Musharaf was intercepted, leading to the recovery of 10 kgs of mephedrone.

Further questioning of the arrested individual led officials to a nearby storage location, where they seized an additional 10.5 kgs of mephedrone and Rs 69.13 lakh in cash from a room occupied by a woman named Nausheen.

NCB officials also received information on a drug carrier identified as Saif, who was set to deliver another consignment. Saif was apprehended in the Wadala area, resulting in the recovery of 11 kgs of mephedrone.

These contraband drugs were intended for distribution within various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The officials noted that the drug trafficking syndicate had been operational for a significant period.

