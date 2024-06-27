Left Menu

Teen Pleads Guilty to Inducing Panic in High School Hit List Case

A teenager accused of planning a mass killing at a high school near Cincinnati has pleaded guilty to reduced charges of inducing panic. Prosecutors dropped a conspiracy to commit aggravated murder charge. The teen had exchanged messages with a Colorado man about the plan but will be sentenced in July.

PTI | Cincinnati | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:43 IST
A teenager accused of planning a mass killing at a high school near Cincinnati pleaded guilty Thursday to reduced charges of inducing panic. The charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder was dropped by prosecutors.

The 14-year-old, arrested in February, will be sentenced in July. Prosecutor Melissa Powers disclosed that the teen had discussed using gas to kill students and staff members with a Colorado man, but the man was not charged as he had no ability to participate in the plan.

At the time of his arrest, the public defender's office indicated that the teen had significant mental health challenges. The hit list contained eight students and one teacher. The arrest was made after the teen revealed the plans to another student, according to investigators.

