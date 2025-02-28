Left Menu

Singapore Tycoon Ong Beng Seng's Legal Turmoil: A Guilty Plea in High-Profile Corruption Case

Singaporean property magnate Ong Beng Seng plans to plead guilty to charges linked to the former transport minister S Iswaran, involving a corruption probe. He faces accusations of facilitating an expensive trip and obstructing justice, with his court case set to continue in 2024 as details unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's property magnate Ong Beng Seng is poised to plead guilty to charges connected to a major corruption case involving S Iswaran, a former minister of Indian origin. The court revealed this development recently, amidst a sprawling investigation.

Ong, aged 79, participated in a pre-trial conference concerning two significant charges set in motion by events of October 2024. His court appearances have drawn significant media attention in Singapore, especially from outlets like Channel News Asia.

Ong's charges include allegations tied to a lavish trip costing SGD 20,850, and obstruction of justice by aiding Iswaran shortly after an investigative probe commenced. Ong, famed for introducing Formula 1 to Singapore, finds his legacy intertwined with a scandal that has rocked the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

