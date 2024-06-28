Supreme Court's Temporary Relief for Idaho Hospitals on Emergency Abortions Raises Questions

The Supreme Court has temporarily cleared the way for Idaho hospitals to provide emergency abortions, a decision fraught with unresolved questions and significant implications for states with restrictive abortion laws.

The court's 6-3 vote reverses an earlier order that permitted an Idaho abortion ban even in medical crises. This comes as abortion remains a focal point in the 2024 election, fuelled by the court's 2021 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

While the court's order applies to Idaho, it leaves broader questions about emergency abortions in other states unanswered. Justice Amy Coney Barrett suggested the issue's landscape has changed since Idaho revised its abortion ban. Meanwhile, the Biden administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland vow to continue pressing for women's access to essential healthcare.

