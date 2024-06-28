U.S. Criticizes China's Actions in South China Sea

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell raised concerns about China's "destabilizing actions in the South China Sea" with the country's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu during a call on Thursday, the State Department said.

"The Deputy Secretary also reiterated that U.S. commitments to the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty remain ironclad," the readout said.

