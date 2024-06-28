U.S. Criticizes China's Actions in South China Sea
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 04:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 04:59 IST
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell raised concerns about China's "destabilizing actions in the South China Sea" with the country's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu during a call on Thursday, the State Department said.
"The Deputy Secretary also reiterated that U.S. commitments to the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty remain ironclad," the readout said.
