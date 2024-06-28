UN Experts Condemn Terrorist Attacks in Dagestan, Call for Adherence to Human Rights Standards

UN experts today condemned the terrorist attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala, two of the largest cities in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, located in the North Caucasus region neighboring Chechnya. The attacks last Sunday (23 June) killed at least 21 people and injured 46.

Two synagogues, two Eastern Orthodox churches, and a police post were simultaneously attacked by armed men, resulting in the deaths of 16 policemen and at least five others, including an Orthodox priest.

“Only three months after the terrorist attack in Moscow, which claimed the lives of 145 people, today we extend our deepest sympathies and solidarity to the victims and their families of yet another terrorist attack in Russia. Such violence destroys human rights, including the right to life and the right to personal security. Attacks on Christian and Jewish places of worship annihilate the right to freedom of religion and belief and create fear among Russia’s people of further attacks,” the experts said.

The Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), which claimed responsibility for the Moscow terrorist attack in March 2024, praised the attacks in Dagestan, stating that they were conducted by “brothers in the Caucasus who showed that they are still strong.” However, no one has officially claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Dagestan.

According to Russian authorities, at least five attackers killed on Sunday have been identified, and efforts are ongoing to identify all perpetrators involved in planning and carrying out the attacks.

The head of a local district has been detained in connection with the alleged involvement of his sons in the attacks. Two of the sons were among the attackers killed by law enforcement. The court has placed the father in administrative detention for ten days on charges of hooliganism.

“This fits a well-documented pattern in Russia, where administrative detentions are often used to buy time until a criminal case is prepared or the victim is coerced into a forced admission of guilt,” the experts said. “It is imperative that all aspects of this investigation and prosecution strictly adhere to international human rights standards, and victims receive full and effective remedies,” they added.

Recalling the overt torture used against at least four individuals detained in connection with the terrorist attack on Crocus shopping center in Moscow on 22 March 2024, the experts emphasized that all suspects are entitled to absolute protection against arbitrary detention and torture or cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment, as well as to a fair trial before an independent and impartial court.

The experts stressed that the international legal duty to protect the right to life requires Russian authorities to take all reasonable steps to diligently prevent hatred-motivated violence, including religious hatred, and to address the root causes of terrorism. On 29 October 2023, after the war on Gaza began, a large violent crowd stormed the Makhachkala airport, shouting antisemitic slogans and threatening Jewish passengers on a flight arriving from Tel Aviv with violence.

“Increasing antisemitism, anti-Christian sentiments, and xenophobia, pervasive corruption, and systemic impunity in Dagestan are significant factors that can fuel resentment and create fertile ground for extremist ideologies to take root,” warned the experts.

To address these issues, Russia needs comprehensive strategies, including improving governance transparency, strengthening the rule of law, tackling impunity for past and present human rights violations in Dagestan and throughout Russia’s North Caucasus region, promoting accountability, and addressing socioeconomic inequalities, they said.