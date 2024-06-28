Left Menu

TMC Criticizes PM Modi Over Delhi Airport Roof Collapse

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the central government following the roof collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced an investigation into the incident, which resulted in one fatality. TMC accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of inaugurating the terminal hastily for election optics.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:40 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday lashed out at the central government for the roof collapse incident at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances were 'crumbling.'

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced a thorough investigation into the roof collapse that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to six others. 'A Glimpse into PM Modi's 'Guarantee': Crumbling under his lies,' the TMC stated in a social media post.

'The roof at Delhi Airport's T1 collapsed, which Modi hastily 'inaugurated' in March, despite its unfinished state, just for election optics,' the TMC added on its X handle post.

Naidu also mentioned that a comprehensive inspection of the airport structure would be conducted.

Government sources revealed that the roof that collapsed at Terminal-1 was constructed during 2008-09, with the work contracted out by GMR to private contractors. T1 is currently used for domestic flights by IndiGo and SpiceJet, and the entire airport manages around 1,400 flight movements daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

