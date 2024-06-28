Maritime Alert: Missiles Near Ship in Red Sea

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday a ship captain reported that five missiles had landed close to his vessel in the Red Sea 150 nautical miles (172 miles) northwest of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah.

UKMTO said the ship reported no damage from the incident and was heading northward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)