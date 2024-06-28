Maritime Alert: Missiles Near Ship in Red Sea
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a ship captain observed five missiles landing near his vessel in the Red Sea, approximately 150 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah. No damage occurred, and the ship continued its northward course.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:32 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday a ship captain reported that five missiles had landed close to his vessel in the Red Sea 150 nautical miles (172 miles) northwest of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah.
UKMTO said the ship reported no damage from the incident and was heading northward.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maritime
- Red Sea
- Yemen
- missiles
- UKMTO
- Hodeidah
- ship captain
- nautical miles
- incident
- trade operations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Conflicts: U.S. and British Forces Target Yemen's Hodeidah Airport, Kamaran Island
UPDATE 1-Ship evacuated and ablaze after attack by Yemen's Houthis, UKMTO says
UPDATE 2-Ship evacuated and ablaze after attack by Yemen's Houthis, UKMTO says
UKMTO gets report of incident 40 nautical miles south of al Mukha in Yemen
CORRECTED-UKMTO says ship on fire evacuated after attack by Yemen's Houthis