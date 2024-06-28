Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Dumper Crash Claims Life, Injures Two

A man was killed and two others were injured after their dumper collided with a tree and caught fire in Vir Dhora Semra. The driver, Shailendra, lost control and collided causing a fire. Locals and police quickly responded, but Shailendra died while the injured received medical care.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck on Friday morning in Vir Dhora Semra along the Haliyapur-Sultanpur road when a dumper lost control and collided with a tree, igniting a deadly fire, police said.

The driver, Shailendra (45), perished at the scene, while two passengers sustained injuries. Quick responses from locals and law enforcement helped control the fire. One passenger was extricated using a gas cutter.

Despite prompt medical attention, Shailendra was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, while the injured are receiving treatment, officials confirmed.

