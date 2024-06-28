Tragic Collision: Dumper Crash Claims Life, Injures Two

Tragedy struck on Friday morning in Vir Dhora Semra along the Haliyapur-Sultanpur road when a dumper lost control and collided with a tree, igniting a deadly fire, police said.

The driver, Shailendra (45), perished at the scene, while two passengers sustained injuries. Quick responses from locals and law enforcement helped control the fire. One passenger was extricated using a gas cutter.

Despite prompt medical attention, Shailendra was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, while the injured are receiving treatment, officials confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)