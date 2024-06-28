Karnataka High Court Extends Relief for Ex-CM Yediyurappa in POCSO Case
The Karnataka High Court has extended the interim order restraining the CID from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a POCSO case. The prosecution has been allowed to file objections to Yediyurappa's petition seeking to quash the case. The charges stem from allegations of sexual assault made by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted an extension to the interim order preventing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with a case under the POCSO Act.
The bench, led by Justice Krishna S Dixit, upheld its previous decision while permitting the prosecution to submit objections to Yediyurappa's petition for quashing the case.
On Thursday, the CID filed a chargesheet against Yediyurappa and three aides in Fast Track Court 1, based on allegations from the mother of a 17-year-old girl who claimed Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a February 2 meeting at his residence.
A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued by a Bengaluru court on June 13, following which the High Court restrained the CID from arresting Yediyurappa and instructed him to cooperate with the investigation. Yediyurappa was interrogated for over three hours by the CID on June 17.
