Truck Driver Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault in Thane

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Detection Unit 1 of Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police arrested a truck driver for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Thane district. The accused, identified as Imran Subrati Khan alias Badal, had been on the run since November 2022.

According to police officials, on November 7, 2022, Khan entered the house of the 15-year-old victim, using a spray to subdue her before committing the alleged assault. He continued to exploit her, leading to charges of rape and offenses under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Khan, originally from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, was eventually traced to various locations, including Ahmedabad, Nashik, Thane, and Bhiwandi. He was apprehended upon arriving at an e-commerce warehouse in Pise village, as the investigation proceeds under the Bhayander police station's jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)