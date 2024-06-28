Horrific Crime: 10-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped and Murdered in North Delhi

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by her neighbors in north Delhi. Police discovered her body in an abandoned plot with severe head injuries early Friday morning.

The victim's father had reported her missing late Thursday night, prompting a swift response from the police. Neighbors reported seeing a local man, Rahul, leading the girl towards the plot. He and another man, Devdutt, have been detained for questioning.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the full details of this tragic crime.

