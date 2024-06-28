Left Menu

Horrific Crime: 10-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped and Murdered in North Delhi

A 10-year-old girl in north Delhi was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by her neighbors. Her body was found with her head smashed in an abandoned plot. Police have detained two suspects, Rahul and Devdutt, following a complaint from her father. An investigation is ongoing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:18 IST
Horrific Crime: 10-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped and Murdered in North Delhi
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by her neighbors in north Delhi. Police discovered her body in an abandoned plot with severe head injuries early Friday morning.

The victim's father had reported her missing late Thursday night, prompting a swift response from the police. Neighbors reported seeing a local man, Rahul, leading the girl towards the plot. He and another man, Devdutt, have been detained for questioning.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the full details of this tragic crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024