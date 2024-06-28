Biden Administration Expands Deportation Relief for Haitians
The Biden administration is set to extend deportation relief to around 309,000 Haitians already residing in the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security. This move is part of the administration's broader immigration policy aimed at providing temporary protected status to those affected by crises in their home countries.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:52 IST
The Biden administration will expand deportation relief to an estimated 309,000 Haitians in the country already, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement