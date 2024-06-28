Maratha Activist Accuses Minister Bhujbal of Fomenting Communal Discord

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Friday leveled serious accusations against Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, accusing him of fomenting communal tension. He urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take immediate action.

Speaking at Mahakala village in Jalna district, Jarange described an incident of sloganeering and stone-pelting in his native village of Matori, neighboring Beed district. According to Jarange, Bhujbal orchestrated the attack to unjustly blame Maratha youths, thus causing discord and tension.

Jarange claimed that the police were complicit in the harassment of Maratha youths, unjustly accusing them of involvement in the stone-pelting incident. He warned that the Maratha community would not remain silent if the targeted harassment continued. This is not the first time Bhujbal allegedly attempted to disrupt peace within the Maratha community, claimed Jarange, who has been advocating for the implementation of a draft notification to recognize Kunbis as relatives of the Maratha community, a move opposed by OBC activists.

