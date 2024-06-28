Iowa Supreme Court Upholds Six-Week Abortion Ban
The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of enforcing a ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, overturning a lower court order. The 4-3 decision confirmed that the law doesn't infringe on citizens' fundamental rights, dismissing Planned Parenthood's lawsuit.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:22 IST
Iowa can enforce a ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, the state's highest court ruled on Thursday, reversing a lower court order that had blocked the 2023 law from taking effect.
The 4-3 ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court held that the law does not violate citizens' fundamental rights under the state constitution, rejecting a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Results of 1,563 NEET UG candidates cancelled: National Testing Authority tells Supreme Court re-exam on June 23
Supreme Court Directs Delhi to Approach UYRB for Water Supply
Congress Demands Supreme Court Probe Into NEET Scandal
Supreme Court stays release of 'Hamare Baarah' movie
Delhi Government Defends Against Supreme Court Criticism Over Tanker Mafia