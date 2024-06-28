Left Menu

Iowa Supreme Court Upholds Six-Week Abortion Ban

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of enforcing a ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, overturning a lower court order. The 4-3 decision confirmed that the law doesn't infringe on citizens' fundamental rights, dismissing Planned Parenthood's lawsuit.

Updated: 28-06-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:22 IST
Iowa Supreme Court Upholds Six-Week Abortion Ban
Iowa can enforce a ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, the state's highest court ruled on Thursday, reversing a lower court order that had blocked the 2023 law from taking effect.

The 4-3 ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court held that the law does not violate citizens' fundamental rights under the state constitution, rejecting a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

