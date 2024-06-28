Hemant Soren Out on Bail, Claims Political Conspiracy

Hemant Soren, the former chief minister of Jharkhand, was granted bail on Friday after spending around five months in jail on money laundering charges. Stepping out of the prison, Soren asserted that he had been ensnared in a political conspiracy.

Arrested on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a land scam, Soren's bail plea had been under judicial consideration until the court delivered its order on June 13.

The 48-year-old politician claimed his five-month imprisonment was a result of false charges aimed to suppress his voice. Soren's release prompted a visible support from a large crowd of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporters and key political figures, including Chief Ministers Champai Soren and Mamata Banerjee. The court's decision, lauded as a "victory of truth," came amid contentious assertions from the ED and Soren's defense team.

