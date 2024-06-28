Left Menu

West Bengal Police STF Arrests Mason in Chennai Linked to Bangladesh Terror Outfit

The Special Task Force of West Bengal Police arrested Anwar Sheikh in Chennai for his alleged links to Shahadat-e al Hiqma, a banned Bangladesh-based terror outfit. Sheikh, a mason, was brought back to Kolkata on a transit remand. His arrest follows the detention of five others recruiting for the outfit.

In a significant development, the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police apprehended Anwar Sheikh in Chennai on Friday. Sheikh is suspected of having ties to the banned Bangladesh-based terror outfit, Shahadat-e al Hiqma, a senior official said.

Employed as a mason, Sheikh was produced in a Chennai court and will be brought to Kolkata on a transit remand. His name emerged during the interrogation of five other individuals linked to the same outfit, including a computer science student, who were arrested in West Bengal last week.

Preliminary investigations indicate that these men were involved in recruiting young people for the terror organization, further heightening concerns over regional security.

