Mongolia's Youth Seek Change in Parliamentary Election Amid Disillusionment

In the recent Mongolian parliamentary election, political parties aimed to captivate disenchanted young voters longing for change. With 126 seats at stake in the expanded parliament, preliminary results highlighted the Mongolian People's Party's lead while opposition parties showed improved performance. Voter turnout reached 70%, reflecting public interest in systemic change.

PTI | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:30 IST
In a significant parliamentary election, Mongolia's political landscape saw parties vying for the support of disillusioned young voters eager for change.

With preliminary results pointing to the Mongolian People's Party's lead and a substantial voter turnout nearing 70%, the landscape appears set for potential systemic shifts.

As discussions lean heavily on democracy, corruption, and socio-economic issues, the electorate's choice could reshape Mongolia's future.

