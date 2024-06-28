Mongolia's Youth Seek Change in Parliamentary Election Amid Disillusionment

In a significant parliamentary election, Mongolia's political landscape saw parties vying for the support of disillusioned young voters eager for change.

With preliminary results pointing to the Mongolian People's Party's lead and a substantial voter turnout nearing 70%, the landscape appears set for potential systemic shifts.

As discussions lean heavily on democracy, corruption, and socio-economic issues, the electorate's choice could reshape Mongolia's future.

