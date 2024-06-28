Mongolia's Youth Seek Change in Parliamentary Election Amid Disillusionment
In the recent Mongolian parliamentary election, political parties aimed to captivate disenchanted young voters longing for change. With 126 seats at stake in the expanded parliament, preliminary results highlighted the Mongolian People's Party's lead while opposition parties showed improved performance. Voter turnout reached 70%, reflecting public interest in systemic change.
PTI | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:30 IST
- Country:
- Mongolia
In a significant parliamentary election, Mongolia's political landscape saw parties vying for the support of disillusioned young voters eager for change.
With preliminary results pointing to the Mongolian People's Party's lead and a substantial voter turnout nearing 70%, the landscape appears set for potential systemic shifts.
As discussions lean heavily on democracy, corruption, and socio-economic issues, the electorate's choice could reshape Mongolia's future.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mongolia
- election
- voters
- parliament
- political parties
- youth
- change
- democracy
- corruption
- turnout
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Financial Shifts: Carlos Slim's BT Stake and Leadership Changes at EY and Permira
Paul Goldsmith Announces Leadership Changes in Arts and Media Sectors
Hamas Pushes for Ceasefire Proposal Changes Despite Compromises
TikTok Politics: The Rise of Far-Right Influence Among Europe's Youth
Aliko Dangote's Mega Refinery: A $20 Billion Game-Changer in Africa